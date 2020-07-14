LESTER P.W. BUNGE, JR. GARWOOD - Lester P. W. Bunge, Jr. June 4, 1945 - July 10, 2020 Les Bunge, Jr. of Garwood, Texas, age 75, passed away peacefully in Columbus, Texas on Friday, July 10, 2020. Les Bunge, Jr. was born the second child of Margaret and Lester P.W. Bunge, Sr. on June 4, 1945 in El Campo, Texas. He was raised in Garwood, Texas and remained in Colorado County his entire life. Les was a 5th generation Texan. As a young boy, Les graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in 1959, and went on to graduate from Garwood High School in 1962. He was an avid athlete who loved to play football and was a member of the track team. He was also a member of the FFA, winning the Calf Scramble at the Houston Fat Stock Show. After high school, he attended Wharton County Junior College and Texas A&I, Kingsville. Likewise, he began his career in the family rice farming and cattle business at a young age. He planted his first rice crop at the age of eight. Later on, he would go on to farm thousands of acres of rice. Farming was his passion. As he was a genuine cowboy, he took pride in raising his cattle, as well. He was a lifetime member and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church, Nada, Texas. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge No. 1749 of El Campo, Texas, and a long-standing member of the Texas Farm Bureau. The Garwood Association of Restoration (GAR) gave him the Citizen of the Year Award in 2014. He is survived by his daughters Alexis Bunge Eakes and husband Phillip of Port Lavaca, TX, Loris Bunge Evans and husband Richard of Katy, TX and Lada Bunge Lomax of San Leon, TX; Seven Grandchildren, Seven Great Grandchildren; and nieces Loueva Halla Hatfield, Tonda Bunge Sellers, nephew Carl Bunge Halla, sister-in-law Barbara Bunge, Dorothy Anderson, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sister Carole Bunge Halla, Brother, Oscar Louis Bunge and long-time partner, Karol Kallina. Lastly, he loved God, his family, his work and the community of Garwood, TX. Happy trails to you Dad, until we meet again! Visitation will be held at Henneke Funeral Home, 1515 Montezuma Street, Columbus, Texas, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5-7 pm. The family will have a private burial held at Lehrer Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department. P.O. Box 131, Garwood, TX 77442. Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Facebook memories to now (4)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- 'Appeal to the Lord': July 4 public prayers draw dozens to DeLeon Plaza (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- Sister Sturm's views after participating in “Black Lives Matter” march of June 7 (2)
- Letter: I am not OK keeping the statue (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
- More than 6,800 vote so far in runoffs (2)
- Victoria officials report 76 new cases of COVID-19 (1)
Online Poll
What is your favorite type of wine?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.