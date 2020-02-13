LESTER E. GIESE VICTORIA - Lester E. Giese died February 7, 2020. He was born August 25, 1930 in Nursery, Texas to Annita Riske Giese and Lester E. Giese. He attended public schools in Victoria county and graduated Patti Welder High School in 1948 and the University of Texas in 1953. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. He is survived by his wife Burdine, sons Benjamin and Monroe and sister Diana Rhodes. He married Burdine Clayton Anderson on 23 December 1968 . They have twin sons, Benjamin Clayton Giese and Monroe Dunaway Anderson Giese. Benjamin is married to Alison Kalinowski of Victoria, Texas. They have three daughters, Avery, Isla, and Skylar. They reside in Burke, Virginia. Benjamin is a Special Agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Monroe is married to Erica Benites of Eagle Pass, Texas. They have two daughters, Isabela and Sofia. They reside in San Antonio, Texas. Monroe is a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Giese was a supporter of community organizations. In Harris county he was a member of the Big Brothers and various engineering organizations and Great Books discussion groups. In DeWitt County he organized a Great Books discussion group, served on the DeWitt County Historical Commission, was a founding member of the DeWitt County Historical Commission Museum, and a founding member of the Grace Episcopal Day School. In Victoria county he served on the Victoria County Historical Commission, the board of directors of Victoria Fine Arts Association and was a founding member of the Victoria Regional Museum Association and the Museum of the Coastal Bend with the Victoria College. Honorary Pallbearers: Jesse Gonzales, Melony Perkins, Gary Dunnam, Jim Miori, Mark Miori, and Scott Janacek. Contributions in place of flowers may be made to: Victoria Regional Museum Association, P.O. Box 1776, Victoria, Texas 77902, Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion - Inpatient Center, 1005 Mallette Dr, Victoria, TX 77904, or Nursery Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 237, Nursery, TX 77976. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
