Lester Warburton

He was born February 16, 1938 in Lavaca County to Lester and Lillie Matilda Layton Warburton Petrosky.
He was a computer system analyst programmer for the U.S. Government. He served two tours in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, was a member of Cuero V.F.W. Post 3972 and was a Mason. He enjoyed fishing, reading, hunting, listening to music and watching videos.
Survivors: son, Lester Leroy Warburton, III; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; half-sister, Carolyn Baca (David); half-brother, Thomas Cockroft; step-brothers, Willie Petrosky (JoLynn) and Billy Cockroft; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
On-line guest book can be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
