LETICIA “LETTY” H. JUAREZ
VICTORIA — Letty was the proud owner of Juarez & Juarez Bookkeeper and Tax Preparer. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She fought a good fight, but lost her battle with cancer peacefully at home. She will definitely be missed. LETTY was loved by so many, and touched so many hearts. She loved spending time with her family especially her kids Krysjon Alexander Vasquez and Izabella Grace Sepulveda and friends. She enjoyed giving back to her community in any way she could, she was constantly volunteering with lots of amazing organizations. Survived by brothers Mario H Juarez (Florida) and Sergio H Juarez (Austin). Nieces Olivia J Pace (Matthew) NC and Alexis Juarez (Washington D.C) Nephew Mario Jesus Juarez (Austin). Loving Aunt’s Ofelia H Hoelter (Austin) and Mary Julia Villafranca (Nursery Tx). Letty did not have sister’s but she sure did have *5* Blood Sister’s. She enjoyed laughing, dancing, listening to her 80’s, drinking wine, and the list can go on and on. These 5 are Delfina Soliz, Erica Diggs, Anica Aragon, Irma R Garcia, and Esther Chapa. With everyone else who helped us through her journey starting on Jan. 17, 2020. We want to Thank You all for the Prayers, Ray Ortega Thank You for all the Rosary you did on her behalf. Also to Crown Hospice for their loving care and love.
A Rosary will be recited at 8:15 a.m. with a funeral service following at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Celebrate #LETTYSTRONG at Victoria AllStar Dance Academy
