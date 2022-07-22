Leticia Yvette Guillen Aguirre
VICTORIA — Leticia “Leti” Yvette Guillen Aguirre, 41, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born September 6, 1980 in Victoria, Texas to Robert A. Guillen and Esther Martinez Vasquez. She was a Stroman High School graduate and attended Victoria College. She worked as a medical assistant and liked to care for patients’ needs. Leti enjoyed listening to 80’s music, fishing and a good BBQ gathering with family and friends.
Leti is survived by her husband, Michael Aguirre; father, Robert A Guillen (Cindy Guillen); mother, Esther Martinez Vasquez (Arthur Vasquez); son, Daniel Guillen (Keihana Davis); granddaughters, Emi Moon Guillen and Oni Sky Davis; sister, Laura Michelle Adames (Nelson); step sisters, Marissa Canales Collins (Ronnie) and Erica M Canales; niece and nephews, Trey Garza, Leysa and Trysten Adames; parent in laws, Barbara and Mike Aguirre.
In addition, she is survived by her many uncles and aunts, Sylvia Leatherberry (Jeff), Yolanda Delgado (Caleb), Narciso ‘Flaco’ Martinez (Sandra) and Robert Martinez; Lynda Nieto (Mike) and Corina Garza; Butch Martinez (Anna), Manuel Martinez, Marco Martinez (Matt), and Sandra Verret (Greg); Elda Saldana, Irma Wormer, Cesario Medina, Jr. (Cindy), Ben Leal, Albert Leal, Angel Medina, Raymond Leal, Adam Medina; many cousins relatives and friends.
Leti was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Guillen; maternal grandparents, Narciso and Angelita Martinez; paternal grandparents, Robert and Rafaela Ceballos Guillen, and paternal grandmother, Irene Guillen Medina; step-brothers, Arthur Vasquez, Jr. and Benjamin Vasquez; grandparents in law, Leonardo Martinez, Sr., Ramona Vega Martinez and Miguel Aguirre.
The family will gather for a visitation from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022 followed by a Rosary at 7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Capilla de Santisima Trinidad Iglesia (Holy Trinity Chapel), 2901 Pleasant Green Dr, Victoria, Texas. Burial will be held at a later date. Pallbearers are Michael Aguirre, Mike Aguirre, Greg Garza, Trey Garza, Jr., JR Vasquez, and Ben Martinez.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
