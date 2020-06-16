LIBRADA QUINTANILLA REFUGIO - Librada Quintanilla, 76, passed away June 12, 2020. She was born December 27, 1943 in Fowlerton, Tx. to the late Librado and Francisca Gutirrez. She is preceded in death by her husband Gavino Quintanilla ; brother Pete Santos, Sr. and daughter Elicebeth Lisa Q. Lopez. Survived by her sons Relles Quintanilla of Refugio and Gavino Quintanilla Jr. of San Antonio; daughters Yolanda Ortiz of Kyle, Anna Marie Quintanilla of Refugio and Connie Quintanilla of Refugio; brother Jessus Santos of San Antonio; 17 grandchildren and numerous great- grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass to be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
