Liliana Del Carmen Cordova Villarreal
PORT LAVACA — It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Liliana del Carmen Cordova Villarreal, 50, of Port Lavaca, Texas. Lilly, as she was affectionately known, entered eternal rest peacefully with her husband at her side on May 5, 2022.She was born to Heriberto Cordova, Sr. and Imelda Cortez Cordova on August 9, 1971 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico. During her childhood she traveled across the United States alongside her parents and older siblings who worked in the strawberry, peach and orange fields. In 1978, her father began working in the marine construction industry in Port Lavaca, Texas where he later decided to establish his family’s home. As she grew older, she moved with her oldest sister to McAllen, Texas and graduated from McAllen High School in 1989. After several years in McAllen, she decided to move home where she later met her honey, Ben Villarreal. They married on October 9, 2000 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Soon after, a bright eyed, curly haired little girl was born and became the light of her mama’s life. Lilly was incredibly proud of her sweet “Shoogy” and was always her loudest fan. She was so excited to watch all of her upcoming accomplishments and milestones, and will now have a front row seat from Heaven. Her memory will forever be cherished by her loving husband of 21 years, Ben, and their daughter, Brianna. Her parents, Heriberto Cordova Sr. and Imelda Cortez Cordova; siblings, Martha Cordova, Eddie (Ofelia) Cordova, Jorge (Florenda) Cordova, Marisa (Steve) Lopez, Javier (Kenia) Cordova, Zayda (John Craig) Falcon; and her nieces and nephews, Joe Albert (Sandra) Cordova, Alyssa (Jon) O’Cana, Alexa (Jon) Nichols, Kassandra Cordova, Bella Cordova, Adriel Cordova, Andri Cordova and Jonathan Falcon; as well as her beloved Dallas Cowboy loving in-laws. She is preceded in death by her brother, Carlos Cordova; grandparents, Jose Cortes Rios, Juana Leal Cortes and Maria Nieves Hernandez Cordova; father-in-law, Salome F. Villarreal and mother-in-law, Delia Villarreal. She was employed at the Port Lavaca Clinic until 2009 as an Insurance Account Representative and was most recently employed at Calhoun County Independent School District - Special Programs as the Department Secretary for the last 13 years. In her career, she made many special friendships that meant so much to her. Lilly was so loved by all who knew her. She would light up a room with her smile, her presence was always known with her contagious and unique laugh, made the most delicious meals and was known for her perfect pico de gallo. Pallbearers include nephews, Adriel Cordova, Jonathan Falcon, Jon O’Cana, Jon Nichols, Jr., Dustin Garcia and Zayden Stewart. Funeral services to be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church are as follows: Monday, May 9, 2022 - Visitation at 5pm, Rosary at 7pm
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2pm with Father James Dvorak officiating. The Rite of Committal and Burial will follow at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Port Lavaca. 361-552-2300.
