Liliana Torres
SEADRIFT — Liliana Torres, 19 of Seadrift, went to dance with the angels, October 23, 2021. She was born in Port Lavaca on August 5, 2002 to Eduardo Torres Tovar and the late Minerva Reyes Torres.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Grace Funeral Chapel at 1604 W. Austin St. from 6PM to 8PM with a rosary to be recited at 6:30PM. Funeral mass will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church at 415 W. Austin at 10AM. Burial will follow at Seadrift Cemetery, she will be laid to rest beside her mother.
Liliana is survived by loving father, Eduardo Torres Tovar; siblings, Eddie Torres, Enrique Torres, and Lorena Torres; maternal grandparents, Francisco and Maria Perales Reyes; paternal grandmother, Isidra Tovar Jasso; great-grandmother, Leonides Castro; along with many other family and friends.
At the time of her death, Liliana was with her mother, Minerva Reyes Torres, who also joined the dance with the angels. Liliana was also preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Elias Torres Mata and great-aunt, Petra Gone.
Liliana was a very intelligent, spunky person and always the life of the party. She graduated from Calhoun High School in 2020, with honors. She was a member of NHS and studied in advanced classes. While in high school she was also a part of the Sandettes Drill Team, she loved to dance. After graduating high school, Liliana enrolled at UHV and was perusing a degree in Business. Liliana was a strong-willed young woman and had the attitude of “I’m gonna get it done!’ She took that mind set in life at all times and got things done. Along with “I’m gonna get it done!’ Liliana was very competitive especially with her brother, Eddie. Liliana’s passion and heart was her family, she loved everyone and showed it in so many ways. Liliana left an imprint on the lives and hearts of many, she will be deeply missed. Liliana’s love for dancing, will live on forever, now that she is dancing with the angels, because “Angels Never Stop Dancing.”
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (9)
- Unvaccinated police officers putting selves, public in danger (6)
- Remember (4)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (3)
- Carrie Suzanne Myers (2)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (2)
- 3 die in Bloomington train accident (2)
- Nueces Street to be reduced (2)
- City of Victoria wants to create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. Here's everything you need to know. (2)
- Stephen Kelly Kintner (2)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- JAMES "JIM" G. BROWN (1)
- Letter: Visit school campuses and get informed before casting your vote (1)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 26 (1)
- Rebecca Hough (1)
- Street Smarts: How does the City decide which streets to repair? (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
- Former Shiner police chief files lawsuit accusing city officials of retaliation, violation Texas Whistleblower Act (1)
- Blotter: Victoria woman accused of hindering prosecution, apprehension of a felon (1)
- More people need to vote (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.