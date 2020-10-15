Lillas Marie
Brzozowske
VICTORIA — Lillas Marie Brzozowske age 79 of Victoria Texas passed away on Sunday September 13, 2020. She was born in Alliance Nebraska then moved to Mud Lake Idaho where she graduated from West Jefferson High school. She then met the man of her life, Julius P Brzozowske while he was in training at the Nuclear Power School in Idaho Falls, Idaho for the US Navy.
A year after they met they drove together to Corpus Christi Texas to be married. They then returned to Idaho for him to complete his training. After graduation they spent the next 20 years living where the US Navy told them to. These assignments included New London Conn., Charleston South Carolina, Idaho Falls Idaho, Glasgow Scotland, Bangor Washington, Antioch California and then finally returned to Victoria Texas in 1976 where they continued raising their kids and ultimately retired.
She is survived by her son J. Paul Brzozowske Jr., son Justin G. and Carol Brzozowske, and daughter Rebecca M. and Simon Mercer. She is also survived by sister Imogene Kennaday, and brother Dean and Mary Perrin. She will also be greatly missed by her 5 grandchildren Bethany, Abigail, Emily, Elizabeth, and Perrin.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Erlene Perrin, her Husband Julius P. Brzozowske Sr.and sister Geraldene Westwood.
For those who knew her she very much enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, canning, horseback riding, dancing and time with her family.
The memorial service will be held at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 2:00.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
