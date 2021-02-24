Lillian C. Zaskoda
CALDWELL — Lillian Clementine Zaskoda, age 95, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 in Caldwell after a short illness. She was born November 23, 1925 in Hungerford to the late Rudolf Matusek and Mary Liberda Matusek.
Mrs. Zaskoda was a resident of Caldwell, in Burleson County since 2000. Prior to that she had lived in Louise, in Wharton County for 46 years where she was a devote Catholic and attended St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and St. Procopius Catholic Church. She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church once she moved to Caldwell. Mrs. Zaskoda met her late husband Dominick E. Zaskoda in 1949 at a Paul Jones dance and they married on November 23, 1954 in Hungerford; He preceded her in death February 13, 1995.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Zaskoda was also preceded in death by three sisters, Bessie Macha, Mary Chovanec and Martha Kutach; a brother, Richard Matusek; and a daughter-in-law, Monie Kay Zaskoda.
Mrs. Zaskoda was a beautician by trade and worked in a salon in El Campo before she married Dominick. Some of her highlights in her life included: member of the SPJST for over 50 years as well as volunteering at the Burleson St Joseph Manor for a few years where she met Mr. John Vollentine. The two of them enjoyed traveling together and attending dances for many years, even the last couple of years when it was harder for her to participate at the dances, she still loved to go and visit with Mr. John Vollentine and her many friends.
Visitation will be at Strickland Funeral home in Caldwell 5:00 to 8:00 on Wednesday, rosary at 7:00. Funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:00 on Thursday. Burial will be at St. Procopius Catholic Cemetery in Louise on Friday at 11:00.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Nicole Zaskoda of Caldwell and grandchildren, Sterling Dalley and wife Jennifer, Zella Zaskoda, Haley Hearne, Emily Hearne and Ashlie Wilson. Along with five great-grandchildren Jana Nickason, Jayden Nickason, Hunter Wilson, Lakelyn Wilson and Lainey Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Leon Macha, Charles Kutach, Dennis Kutach, Leroy Bacak, Sterling Dalley and Jayden Nickason.
Honary Pallbearers will be John Vollentine, Bernard Hlavinka and Lawerence Bacak.

