LILLIAN HEERSSEN CUERO - Lillian Jo Heerssen, 71, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born August 21, 1948 in Yoakum to Homer and Josephine (Hunter) Irvin. Lil, as she was affectionately known, dedicated most of her life to children. She taught Pre-K for fifteen years at the Learning Tree, Inc. loving the ability to work with and teach children. After her grandchildren were born, she relished being able to spend time playing, nurturing, teaching, and hanging out in Rockport with them. She was an enthusiastic supporter at all athletic, theater, band, and academic events that all of them participated in. She proudly wore buttons and t-shirts emblazoned with their names, numbers, and schools. She was loving, caring, and so generous to all. She never met a stranger and had a wonderful ability to remember people and names. Every Sunday you could find her ready for another of her loves: NASCAR. She was an ardent supporter who could be heard rooting for her beloved #24 at all times. Her favorite place to be was in Rockport and you could find her there most weekends spending time with her beloved, Bill playing dominoes and shooting pool. She also loved her girlfriends Denise, Melanie, Sharon, having a glass of wine, and painting at Crafty Chics. Survivors are her daughters, Michele Hansen (Kevin) of Seguin; Jennifer Fishbeck (Billy) of Seguin, and Joan Rivas (Robert Jr.) of Buda; seven grandchildren, Christopher and Chelsea Sestak, Reed and Ryder Fishbeck, Katelyn, Robert III and Jack Rivas; husband, Bill Griffin of Cuero; a host of loving family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bryan, James, and Harold Irvin. Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in her name. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
