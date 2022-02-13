Lillian Joann Vacek Brod
VICTORIA — Lillian Joann Vacek Brod, 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, with rosary following at 9:30am. Funeral Mass will begin at 10AM. Interment will follow at 12:30PM at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 3511 E Alabama Road in Wharton, Texas.
Lillian was born December 30, 1931 to the late Mary A. Bilicek Vacek and Joe E. Vacek. She was fluent in Czech and did not learn English until she entered grade school. She graduated from East Bernard High School. She married Leroy Brod on August 7, 1950 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard, Texas. She worked in the courthouse in Wharton and was a file clerk in the medical bookkeeping department at Wharton Hospital for 10 years. After moving to Victoria in 1983, she volunteered at Detar Hospital for 39 years and was a Sunday School Teacher at her church. She loved gardening and was a big dog lover, especially Dachshunds. She was a member of the Catholic Daughter’s Society. She was a lifelong member of the KJZT.
At a young age, Lillian, along with her supportive family, made the difficult decision to place her newborn son with adoptive parents. God blessed her in 2019 when she was reunited with her only child, Danny Middleton. They formed a loving and strong relationship that they both enjoyed until God called her home.
Lillian is survived by her sister, Marietta Vacek Macha; biological son, Danny Middleton; goddaughter, Charalene Janicek; nephews, James Vacek, David Vacek, Greg Macha, Doug Macha and George Vacek; and nieces, Donna Vacek and Gail Vacek.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Brod; father, Joe E. Vacek; mother, Mary A. Bilicek Vacek; brothers, V.J. Vacek and George Vacek; infant sister, Mary Ann Vacek; and nephew, Chris Macha.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to her caregivers, Janie Villarreal and Julie Fuentez, for taking good care of her throughout the years.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
