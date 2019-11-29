LILLIAN LANIE KOPECKY YOAKUM - Lillian "Lanie" Kopecky, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born August 18, 1935 in Yoakum to Ollie and Amelia (Kuenstler) Hairell. She was a cook at Vysehrad School for many years. Survivors are her sons, Wesley E. DeBord (Elaine), Bobby DeBord (Denise) and Kenneth DeBord (Mary) all of Yoakum; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Ford and Amye Schlinke; sisters-in-law, Doris Hairell, Kathryn Hairell and Betty Hairell. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elo Kopecky; son Vernon Lee DeBord; two grandsons, Quinton and Wintin DeBord; sisters, Mildred Mueller, Anne Surginer, Doris Marie Palmer; brothers, Oscar Hairell Sr., James Hairell Sr., Wilburn Lee Hairell and Waymon Wesley Hairell. Visitation 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Graveside Service at 11 a.m. at Pilot Grove Cemetery with Rev. Gilbert Mesa officiating. Pallbearers are her grandchildren. Memorials may be given to Sweet Home Volunteer Fire Dept., Pilot Grove Cemetery Assn or Donor's Choice. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

