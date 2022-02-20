Lillian M. Stubbs
SEADRFIT — Lillian M. Stubbs, 97, of Seadrift, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was born February 3, 1925, in Columbus, Nebraska to the late John “Jack” and Anastasia (Pilakowski) Mitera.
Memorial Mass will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 310 Cleveland Ave., Seadrift, Texas, 77983, with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Van Hook Stubbs in 1998, son, Douglas Quirk and two sisters, Evangeline (Vange) Chlopek and Rosemary Mitera.
Lillian is survived by daughter, Tanya (Elmer) DeForest; two sons, Chris Stubbs and Sid (Lucilla Chapa) Stubbs; 3 grandchildren, Peter (Stacey) DeForest, Sarah (Corey) Hillyer and Jessica (Matt) Bolt; 9 great grandchildren.
Lillian became a Registered Nurse and was assigned to hospitals in Hawaii and Alaska. She married John Van Hook Stubbs in 1955, and they had over 43 wonderful years of marriage before his passing. She and John moved to Seadrift in 1961, and after their home was destroyed by hurricane Carla, they built the Seadrifter Inn and owned and operated it for many years. Lillian was a self-reliant hardworking lady, and there was no doubt she was the matriarch of her family. She liked fishing and being the captain of the boat. She enjoyed remodeling and refinishing furniture and could perform many repairs on rentals herself. She loved German Shepherds and had several over the years. She was a very kind person to those close to her, who loved her community and her family very much. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Seadrift.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 310 Cleveland Ave., Seadrift, Texas 77983.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Lie.... repeat the lie. (7)
- Guest column: A stronger natural gas supply chain, a stronger Texas (5)
- Letter: Setting the record straight (3)
- Letter: Information you should consider before you vote (2)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Taylor Brown (1)
- George Santikos, Sr. (1)
- Isha M. McNary (1)
- Letter: Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election (1)
- James Raymond Tate (1)
- Goliad County judge, commissioners review 3 solar plant projects (1)
- Darwyn Dale Duderstadt (1)
- Victoria father-son duo's invention supports mobility-impaired shoppers (1)
- Nancy Jo Duncan Ulbrich (1)
- Dorothy Marie Neely (1)
- Syndicated column: A civil war going on among Republicans (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever adopted a dog?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.