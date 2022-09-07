Lillian M. Williams
VICTORIA — Lillian M. Baros Williams, 92, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Victoria. She was born in Yoakum, Texas to the late Albert and Otilia Orsak Baros on June 17, 1930. Lillian was an expert seamstress and an avid gardener and deer hunter. For many years, she hosted family holiday celebrations with wonderful food for everyone to enjoy. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral for over 60 years.
In addition to her parents, Lillian is preceded in death by her husband Arlie Leo Williams, sons Alan Joseph Williams and Ronald Leo Williams, brother Charles Baros and great-grandchild Austin Lone Brister.
Lillian is survived by her sister Eileen Arnold, daughters Patricia Church, Betty Gwosdz, and Janice Haecker and her husband Michael; grandchildren Johnyce Grahmann and her husband Christopher, Melanie Pyle, Tara Carmack and her husband Joshua, Whitney Stupka and her husband Dr. Kenneth Stupka, Dr. Natalie Haecker, Alex Haecker and his wife Kristen, Ben Williams, Mattie Brigman and her husband Jake, Troy Stindt Jr. and his wife Heather; 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous extended family all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 1-1:30 p.m., immediately followed by the Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., all at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be Michael Haecker, Tara Carmack, Justin Grahmann, Brandon Grahmann, and Johnyce Grahmann,
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center Expansion Fund at 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort, condolences, and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
