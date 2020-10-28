Lillian Miriam Haas
HALLETTSVILLE — Lillian Miriam Haas, 95, of Hallettsville, passed away October 26, 2020. She was born September 5, 1925, in Yoakum, Texas to the late Jim and Frances Hercek Parma. She was baptized in Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, Yoakum. Her sponsors were her Uncle Henry and Aunt Albina Hercek. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, KJZT, and SPJST societies.
Lillian was educated at Lone Tree, and Hochheim Prairie Rural schools and attended Yoakum High School. Not being able to graduate high school and valuing education as she did, she proudly received her GED in 1981.
Lillian lived a happy life on the farm with her parents, 3 sisters and one brother until 1945. She was employed by Tex-Tan of Yoakum. On June 28, 1948, she married Carl Haas of Hallettsville in Yoakum with Rev. J. A. Pustka officiating. They resided in Hallettsville and later Sublime where she was a wonderful homemaker, loving and devoted wife and mother of three children.
Lillian loved God, her family and her country and was always ready to help those in need. She was happiest working outdoors; there among nature, she felt closest to God. Gardening was at the top of her list, and throughout the years she shared her fruits and vegetables with family and friends. She liked animals especially dogs and cows. She milked cows for 57 years of her life. Swimming, walking, reading, working crossword puzzles and fishing with her husband of nearly 50 years were her favorite things to do. She also, enjoyed keeping scrapbooks of clippings of obituaries, births, and weddings of friends and relatives. For years she was an avid Houston Rockets, Astros and Texas A&M football fan.
Left to cherish her memory are: her children, daughter Frances Franta & husband Charles of Hallettsville, son Leon Haas & wife Debby of Weston Lakes, and son Alan Haas & special friend Elvia of League City; 3 grandchildren, Lana Beth Franta, Maury Trapino & husband Stewart, and Cale Haas & wife Kelcey; 3 great grandchildren, Kellyn Beth and Katie Grace Trapino, and Carter Olivia Haas.
Lillian was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; 3 sisters, Edith Rebecek, Evelyn Zaskoda, and Henri Mae Mertz; and brother Mark Parma.
Private Family Funeral Mass.
Pallbearers: Stewart Trapino, Cale Haas, Leon Haas, Alan Haas, Charles Franta and Jimmy Rebecek.
Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hallettsville Volunteer Fire Department, Peters Place (9949 FM 532, Hallettsville),or Donor’s Choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- Statewide mask mandate lifted in 3 Crossroads counties (12)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (7)
- Letter: Relocating the statue does not destroy history (4)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- Trump caravan draws 230 vehicles to Victoria (4)
- Letter: The trash bin rule (3)
- Letter:Our experiences living in USA are different from one person to another (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.