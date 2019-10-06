Walch, Lillian

LILLIAN TUPA WALCH GANADO - Lillian was born on June 28, 1933 in Ganado, Texas to Jim and Laura Tupa. Lillian went to her forever home on Friday, October 4, 2019. After her graduation from Ganado High School in 1951, she worked at Ganado Elementary School for many years, then she worked for the oil company as secretary/bookkeeper until she retired in 1989. She was a member of Assumption Catholic church and was a Lector for many years. Lillian married the love of her life on June 29, 1953, B.L. Walch, together they raised their four children. Lillian is survived by her husband B.L. Walch, daughters; Kathy Humbird, Erica (Wesley) Jones, sons; Tim (Roxanne) Walch, and Mark (Tina) Walch, her eight grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren, also her sister Annie Lesak. Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and one brother. There will be a Visitation beginning at 9:am with a Rosary being recited at 9:30am on Monday, October 7, 2019, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:am with Father Kirby Hlavaty officiating, interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home 800 S. Third St. Ganado, Texas 77962, 361-771-2120

