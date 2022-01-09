Lillie Cardenas
VICTORIA — Lillie Cardenas, 77 of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord January 3, 2022.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial service Monday, January 10, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Victoria, Texas 77901, with a prayer service to be held by Sister Maria at 6:00 P.M.
Lillie was born August 4, 1944, in Cuero, to Anastacio Cantu and Matilde De Los Santos. Lillie was a very loving and non-judgmental person but also had a stern and outspoken nature. Her husband, Raymond knew from the first moment he saw her in Thomaston she was his only love and chased her until she said yes. True to his heart, they married in April of 1958 and have enjoyed a long life together. Lillie loved being barefoot outside, singing, she loved watermelon, and she loved her bible. Lillie’s faith was a part of her everyday life she will be missed by many. Lillie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Conrada Gonzales; brother, Guadalupe Cantu; and grandson, Anthony DeSean Cardenas.
Lillie is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Raymond Cardenas Sr.; daughters, Norma Nunez (Francisco Fonseca), Mary Ann Ramirez (Manuel Aguirre), Carmen Cardenas (Ahmad Brown); son, Raymond Cardenas, Jr (Sylvia Rosalez); brothers, Joe Cantu (Delia), Anastacio Cantu, Jr.; her three grandchildren she raised, Abraham Paredez, Mark Cardenas, and Amanda Saski; 9 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; along with numerous other family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
