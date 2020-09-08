Lillie Chaloupka Janak
SWEET HOME — Lillie Chaloupka Janak, 88, joined her heavenly family, Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born August 2, 1932 in Lavaca County to Emil and Francis (Wick) Hermes.
She was a devout Catholic and lived by faith through her difficult times in life. She was fiercely independent and strong, loved hard work of gardening, canning and processing the food from her farm. She worked most of her life in food service, for over 28 years in Victoria and Yoakum school cafeterias. She was truly a “mother” that raised a “village”, if you ever met her, you were accepted as part of her family.
She joined the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary in 1966 and devoted the next 54 years toward their mission of patriotism, community service and providing scholarships for our local students. She served most of those years as an officer, with many terms as president . She was honored as Auxiliary Legioneer of the Year and the longest membership award.
Survivors are her sons, Marcus Chaloupka and wife Brenda of College Station; Dennis Chaloupka and wife Joyce of Hallettsville and Melvin Chaloupka and wife Doris of Victoria; 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was known as Aunt Lillie Mae to many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Willie J. Chaloupka, second husband, Philip Janak; son, Patrick Chaloupka; twin sister, Lelia Hermes, sisters, Maggie Vahalik Ebner and Missy Linsteader; brothers, Ernest, Emil, Ervin Paul and Julius “Fritz” Hermes.
Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home with Rev. Dominic Antwi-Boasiako officiating. Burial at 2:30 p.m., at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Auxiliary Post 571.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
