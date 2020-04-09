LILLIE KONVICKA LANIK HALLETTSVILLE - Lillie Konvicka Lanik, 93, of Hallettsville, passed away April 5, 2020. She was born in Hallettsville on September 4, 1926 to Emil Leopold Konvicka and Mathilda Kutach Konvicka. Lillie's earlier years were spent living on the Konvicka family farm in Worthing. She attended Vysehrad School and Hallettsville High School. She was proud to be the first person in her family to graduate high school. Upon graduating from Hallettsville High School, she attended Southwest Texas College in San Marcos where she earned a Teaching Certificate to teach all grade levels. She taught at Vysehrad School for two years and all the students loved Miss Lillie. Lillie married her childhood sweetheart Ludwig Charles (L.C.) Lanik. They lived in Hallettsville and Houston, where they raised five children. After retirement, Lillie and L.C. moved back to their roots in Hallettsville. We will always remember Mother as a great hostess to all. She was not only an amazing cook and baker, but an excellent gardener too. She baked with love and made the best homemade Czech kolaches, apple strudels, pies, breads, and other tasty treats. She was always so proud of having a freezer full of homemade goodies for everyone. Mother could whip up a delicious meal in a matter of minutes. She loved children, especially little babies. We will always cherish everything that she did with love for all our family. Lillie is survived by her five children; Marsha Lanik Steffek & husband James of Hallettsville, Allan Lanik & wife Evelyn of Hallettsville, Alice Lanik Brown & husband Vaughan of Katy, Charlene Lanik Sauls & husband Brian of Harrisburg, PA,and Ken Lanik & wife Denise of Sugar Land. Lillie is also survived by her grandchildren: Shelley Steffek Pernot & husband Vincent of Austin, Lisa Steffek of Austin, Andrew Lanik & wife Kori of Hallettsville, Matthew Lanik & wife Alicia of Yoakum, Ian Sauls of Philadelphia, PA, Keith Sauls of Harrisburg, PA, and Aaron, Allison, Alaina, and Annabelle Lanik of Sugar Land; three great-grandchildren, Lainey Jean, Layton Charles and Ryker Ann Lanik; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, L.C., her parents, her brothers Emil, Matthew, and Dominic Konvicka and her sister Marie Konvicka Spaniel. Lillie was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a devout Catholic and dedicated her life to her husband and family. She will be greatly missed by all. Due to the Coronavirus epidemic, a Celebration of Lillie's Life will be held later in early Summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas.
