Lillie Mae Baldez
VICTORIA — Lillie Mae Baldez, 88 a lifelong resident of Goliad, received her angel wings on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Lillie was born on September 2, 1932 to the late Santiago “Jim” and Sule Carabajal Reyes. On December 2, 1950, she married her love, Ruben G. Baldez. As a loving wife and mother of five, she began working as a nurse’s aid in 1967. As the years continued, she pursued and completed her LVN nursing degree at Victoria Community College in 1971. She worked for over 28 years as an LVN, ER and surgical nurse for Goliad County Hospital before retiring in 1995. Lillie was a strong matriarch who greatly influenced her family and community. She was a long time faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and served many years as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a founding member and the first president of the St. Margaret Mary’s Club and the first female member and past treasurer of the General Zaragoza Society. She enjoyed baking, china painting, crocheting, bingo, frequent trips to nearby casinos, daily solving the newspaper crypto puzzle and her weekly poker nights with her lady friends.
Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Sule Reyes; her husband of 52 years, Ruben G. Baldez and recently, her only sister, Erlina Hernandez.
To cherish her memory, Lillie leaves her five loving children: daughter Enida Rubio, husband, Arthur, son Ruben Baldez, Jr. wife, Sofia, son Israel Baldez wife, Lupe, son Johnny Ray Baldez wife, Debbie, and daughter Pamela M. Baldez; 9 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Benito Hernandez; sister-in-law, Barbara Baldez; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary, Thursday, April 15 starting at 3:00PM at Grace Funeral Home 214 Market Street in Goliad, TX. Rosary will begin at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will occur at 10:00AM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 238 N. Commercial St. in Goliad. Burial will follow at La Bahia Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stephen Rubio, Timothy J. Baldez, Alan D. Baldez, Ruben Andres Baldez, Issy Baldez, II, and Johnny Ray Simoneaux. Honorary pallbearers include remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family of Lillie Mae Baldez wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Victoria in making the final days as comfortable and peaceful as possible.
Memorial donations in Lillie’s memory may be made to St. Margaret Mary’s Club, of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad, TX.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Victoria,TX
Due to COVID-19 - mask required.
