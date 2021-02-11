Lillie Mae Metting
YORKTOWN — Lillie Mae (Samsel) Metting, 90 of Yorktown, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
She was born on September 23, 1930, in Fashing, Texas, to the late Albert Samsel Jr. and Minnie (Hasert) Samsel. She married Ervin Fred Metting on April 2, 1959, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown. They made their life together raising peanuts, corn, hogs, and cattle on the family farm outside of Yorktown. She also enjoyed working in the yard, canning vegetables and preserves from Ervin’s garden.
Despite having a stroke at the young age of 39, which paralyzed her right side, God blessed her with the determination and ability to take care of her home and family. Even after the death of her husband, to cancer in 1988, she remained brave and strong-willed and was always there for her children. She later devoted much of her time to babysitting her three grandsons, which brought her great joy. When her health declined, she was able to remain at home with assistance of a power chair and caregivers.
Lillie Mae is preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant son, Todd; granddaughter, Autumn Metting; son-in-law, Buddy Stolle; and sister, Lorene McGrath.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Rose Stolle; son, Tracy Lynn Metting (fiancee Renee Davenport); grandsons, Dakota Metting, Kalum Stolle, and Kiley Stolle; brother, James (Bobbie) Samsel, Sr.
The family would like to give incredibly special thanks to her grandson, Dakota, for the love, dedicated care, devotion, and unselfish attention he gave her, including taking her to doctor’s appointments. Also, the sincerest of gratitude to Rosemary Fraga, Lillie Mae’s longtime caregiver, and to the ladies who assisted in her final days at home.
Pallbearers are Dakota Metting, Bob McAdams, Kevin Sievers, Ronald Afflerbach, Jay Metting, William Koopmann, and Louis Lobner, Sr.
Honorary pallbearers are Kiley Stolle, Kalum Stolle, and Walter Warwas.
Visitation will be at Finch Funeral Home, Thursday, February 11, 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be 2:30pm Friday, February 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, with a burial following in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hospice of South Texas, or Autism Society of Texas.
An online guestbook may be signed at finchfuneralchapels.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Do not be afraid to voice your beliefs (6)
- Syndicated column: Democrats want a 'return to civility'; when did they practice it? Part 2 (5)
- Here we go again (7)
- Victoria school board moves forward with bond, to vote on Feb. 9 (4)
- Letter: Getting registered for COVID-19 vaccine is frustrating process (4)
- Victoria's vaccine hub to get 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (3)
- Victoria moves forward with youth hunting program in Riverside Park (3)
- Letter: Drinking Trump Kool-Aid (3)
- Guest column: The future is bright for VISD (2)
- County, city buy vaccine software in effort to improve registration process (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.