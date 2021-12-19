Lillie Tenberg
Lillie Tenberg
SHINER — Lillie Tenberg, 68, passed away December 12, 2021. She was born October 20, 1953 in Shiner, and she was the last of the four children born to Paul and Lillie (Vincik) Tenberg.
Lillie was a warm, kind, and loving person. She never met a stranger and always tried to help others in life, especially her family. She was a small person with a huge heart. She loved ranching, working with her cattle and tending her beautiful flowers.
Survivors are her two nieces, Toni Tenberg of Katy and her daughter Jaliyah; Melissa Tenberg and husband Josh Robinson and their children, Taylor, Cole and Lillie; a host of friends and neighbors.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth Ray Tenberg, Paul Albert Tenberg and Alvin Alfred Tenberg and her dearest partner in life, Raymond Darilek.
Visitation 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Herb Beyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Hospital or to Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.