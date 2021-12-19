Lillie Tenberg
SHINER — Lillie Tenberg, 68, passed away December 12, 2021. She was born October 20, 1953 in Shiner, and she was the last of the four children born to Paul and Lillie (Vincik) Tenberg.
Lillie was a warm, kind, and loving person. She never met a stranger and always tried to help others in life, especially her family. She was a small person with a huge heart. She loved ranching, working with her cattle and tending her beautiful flowers.
Survivors are her two nieces, Toni Tenberg of Katy and her daughter Jaliyah; Melissa Tenberg and husband Josh Robinson and their children, Taylor, Cole and Lillie; a host of friends and neighbors.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth Ray Tenberg, Paul Albert Tenberg and Alvin Alfred Tenberg and her dearest partner in life, Raymond Darilek.
Visitation 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Herb Beyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Hospital or to Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
