Lily Charlene Hubenak
EDNA — Lily “Charlene” Hubenak was born in Cameron County on October 5, 1940 and enjoyed a full and happy life until her passing on September 17, 2020.
Charlene married the love of her life Fred Joe Hubenak on June 20, 1957 with whom she shared her lifelong dream for the next 49 years of providing love and care for their family until her husband Fred passed away in 2006.
Charlene centered her life around God, family and friends. She held a special appreciation for nature and greatly enjoyed sharing a simple country life with her husband and children. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in May 1975 and found great joy in sharing the teachings of the bible for the remainder of her life. To church members, family and friends she was well-known for her enduring happiness and bright smile that was contagious in most any setting. She was an eternal optimist who always found something good in all of life’s experiences. She was a lifelong student of nature and of people. Over the years she developed an uncommon level of wisdom that she was always happy to share with whoever asked for guidance or advice in life.
Charlene attended Edna High School where she became known for her beautiful voice and love of music. She shared her musical gifts with all who enjoyed her angelic voice and frequently sang at local events and churches in her youth and was most notably recognized for her acapella singing.
Charlene greatly enjoyed interacting and offering support to all people she encountered in life. She had no pre-qualifier for who she offered her support, wisdom and care. She simply loved everyone she encountered along life’s journey. She was a giver of life and love and found her greatest joy in seeing the happiness she could bring to others.
Charlene is survived by daughters Dianna M. Hubenak and Donna M. Coleman of Edna, adopted daughter Tracy Y. Braun and sons Ronnie W. Hubenak and wife Leslie Hubenak and son Mark D. Hubenak. She was blessed with several grandsons Justin Williams, James Dean Coleman, John Dale Braun, Steven Ward, Chris Ward and granddaughter Heather Hawkins. She also greatly adored and loved her four great grandchildren Megan Williams, Morgan Williams, Brock Hawkins and Brynlee Hawkins.
Charlene is also survived by siblings Eddie Ruth Tumlinson (husband Joe), Freddie Mabry (wife Trudy), Lynette Supak (husband Ronnie), Willie Yendrey (wife Dodie), and Joni Huckabay (husband Denton).
Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, Fred J. Hubenak, father Charles Edward Mabry, mother Hazel Ruth Caddess-Mabry and grandparents George and Cora Mabry and Jessie and Ada Elizabeth Hadley-Caddess, sister Evelyn Groth, and brothers Benny Joe Yendrey, Jamie Yendrey, and Jimmy Yendrey.
Funeral Services will be held in Charlene’s lifelong hometown of Edna Texas at the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, 900 Navidad St, Edna, TX 77957, on Wednesday September 23, 2020. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 3 p.m. Service Officiant will be Mark Kahlhoefer. Burial will be at the Hubenak Family Cemetery located on County Road 123, Edna, TX with entrance directly opposite of Private Road 1231.
Pallbearers will be Louis Groth II, Willie Joe Groth, Craig Mabry, Johnny Coleman, Eric Yendrey, Greg Hubenak, and Justin Williams. Honorary Pallbearers are Freddie Mabry, Willie Yendrey, James Dean Coleman and Neal Hills.
Those who wish to attend funeral services in person are respectfully asked to take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 including wearing of face coverings as recommended by local and State officials.
For those who wish to attend virtually, Chapel Services will be broadcast via Zoom videoconferencing. For additional information on the Zoom meeting identification number and password, please contact Leslie Hubenak by phone or text at (361) 781-2339.
Charlene’s family will be forever grateful for the numerous medical professionals and home care professionals that aided with her comfort and care. If her many friends, church members and family chose to help recognize and support a few of the caregivers that have touched her life, the Hubenak Family would like to recommend memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of South Texas, Victoria and the Jackson County Hospital District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 1013 South Wells, Edna, TX 77957.
Words of comfort may be share with family at www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
