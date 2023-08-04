Lincoln Maxwell
Nichols
VICTORIA — Lincoln Maxwell Nichols passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on Sunday, July 30, 2023. He was born at 4:08 p.m. at Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) in Houston, Texas and met the eyes of Jesus at 10:01 p.m. the same day.
Early in the pregnancy Lincoln was diagnosed with Trisomy 13, a rare genetic condition related to an extra 13th chromosome. Throughout his 32 weeks in utero, Lincoln defied many odds related to his diagnosis, and he continued to defy odds as he entered this world crying and smiling.
Jon and Alexa wish to thank everyone who has lifted Lincoln up in their thoughts and prayers throughout his journey. There are too many people to thank but please know you all have meant so much to our family. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our phenomenal medical team for advocating for our son and not letting “incompatible with life” define his story: Dr. Tony McDowell (VWCA), Dr. Todd Ivey (TCH), Dr. Tara Harris (TCH), our incredible P-PAC team (TCH), and the nurses of the Women’s Specialty Unit and Labor & Delivery Unit (TCH).
Lincoln is survived by his loving parents, Jon Warren and Alexa Brooke Nichols; brother and sister, Jayden Warren and Lucchese Magnolia Nichols; fraternal grandparents, Jon and Sandra Nichols; maternal grandparents and godparents, Eddie and Ofelia Cordova; aunts and uncles, Dustin and Molly Nichols, Andri Cordova, Adriel Cordova and Gabrielle Bonuz; cousins Luke, Sydney, Adeline, and James Nichols; maternal great-grandfather Eddie Cordova Sr. and maternal great-grandmother Maria Guajardo.
Lincoln was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Imelda Cordova, Jesus Guajardo, Max and Lucille Moeller, and D.W. “Nick” and Catherine Nichols.
The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 6 and will conclude the service with a Divine Mercy chaplet beginning at 3 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria, Texas. Lincoln’s life will be celebrated with a funeral Mass officiated by Fr. Tommy Chen and Fr. James Dvorak on Monday, August 7 at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas followed by the rite of interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lincoln’s name can be made to the Abel Speaks organization to help ensure that every family who encounters a life limiting diagnosis cherishes their child’s life and experiences hope in the midst of sorrow. www.abelspeaks.org/give
