Linda Arlene Kelley Williams
REFUGIO — Linda Arlene Kelley Williams, Age 83, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Linda was born in Houston, Texas on July 28, 1939 to the late Berne (Tonky) Kelley and Alice Louise Kelley. Linda graduated from Refugio High School in 1958, and attended Business School thereafter. She married the love of her life, Jimmy McDowell Williams soon after. Together, they raised three children; daughter, Kelley Williams Harrell (husband Tony, deceased), daughter, Allison Williams Kelly (fiancé, Larry), and son, Chad McDowell Williams (wife, Donna). She has three siblings; Jack Butler Kelley (deceased), Mark David Kelley (wife, Angie), and Dina Kelley Dornburg (husband, Stuart). Linda worked many jobs in the insurance industry, oilfield industry, and as Justice of the Peace for Refugio County. Linda and Jimmy also owned and managed, 2J’s Restaurant, in Refugio, Texas for about 10 years. Linda was a woman of many talents, including sewing (she made most of our clothes growing up and in our later years, sewed all of our prom dresses and also sewed clothing for her grandchildren). She was an amazing cook and we all have fond memories of her Thanksgiving dinners. Linda was so generous and dedicated her time and love to her family. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. Linda is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and her brother and sister. Service entrusted Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Beloved Local Beaumont Musician Goes Missing, Last Seen in Tomball, Texas
- VPD makes 5 arrests in robbery investigation
- 2 arrested in Victoria on drug, child endangerment charges
- West boys beat La Joya Palmview in penalty shoot-out, advance to area round
- Woman arrested on second DWI charge
- Victoria County skunk tests positive for rabies, residents advised to be cautious
- Citizens Medical Center bariatric center recognized with excellence award
- Ganado overcomes deficit to deliver No. 2-ranked Shiner first district loss
- Come downtown for Riverside Ride and KidzFest, and stay for live music, chili cook-off
- Cement tank explosion in Victoria County injures 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.