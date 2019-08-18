LINDA ARMSTRONG VICTORIA - Linda Kay Gaut Armstrong was born to Peggie Novella Brooks Gaut and T.J. Gaut in Strawberry Plains, TN on October 1, 1942. Growing up, Linda's family moved frequently due to her father's job in the construction industry. During her senior year of high school, they made a stop in Victoria. It was here that Linda began to put down roots, and she would quickly meet the man who would be the love of her life. Wearing a borrowed pair of blue jeans and a black sweatshirt that she still owns, Linda met Will on a blind date at The Corral. Linda and Will were married on August 30, 1963. Together, they raised a family and lived a life of love and happiness. Wanting just a little more time, Will was with Linda until the end and was holding her hand as she passed away on the morning of August 16, 2019. Linda graduated from Victoria High School and traveled to England on an Experiment in International Living Scholarship, a precursor to the Peace Corps. On her return, she went to college at Victoria College and graduated from Southwest Texas State College. Linda taught school at Christopher Hall and Presbyterian Day School. She became a stay at home mom. Over the years, Linda helped Will run Armstrong Warehouse and Transfer. She and Will traveled to England and bought antiques to sell at their business, English Imports, and she ran their lawn service franchise, TruGreen Chemlawn. Linda was involved in and served her community for many years. She was a past President of the Jayceettes and past President of the Junior Service League. She supported Will during his time on city council and later as mayor. She was so proud to be a Stud-Finder, an all women's building group for Habitat for Humanity. She played bridge with the same group since 1991. She learned to play Mahjong and even taught a few classes through Victoria College Lifelong Learning. She was a strong supporter of the University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College. She was a member and, for a short time before her illness, the President of the Bronte Club. Linda loved to travel and to be outdoors. She was happy trekking in Mexico, camping on North Padre Island, or wade fishing the back bays of Port O'Connor (she was known by some as "the fish finder"). Some of her favorite memories were of trips to Michigan, Italy, Greece, France and Mexico with 'The Travel Group', a small group of Mahjong players and fishermen. More than 30 years ago, Linda and her dear friends Janey Lack, Kay Walker and Gaye Pozzi began a tradition of weekly lunches and other gatherings. What became known as "the Lunch Bunch or LB's", set the foundation of a lifelong relationship of mutual love and respect. Janey and Kay were with Linda on her last night, and Gaye was there in spirit. The legacy of the Lunch Bunch continues with the Lunch Bunch Daughters, Julie Lack, Carter Dugan, Susan, and Mary Kathryn LeMaster. Linda is survived by her son and daughter and their families: A.W. Armstrong and his children Sadie Louise Armstrong and Jeb Willis Armstrong, and their mother, Tracy Armstrong; Susan and Clay Cain and their sons, Clayton Armstrong Cain and his fiancé, Makenzie Cochran, and Robert Armstrong Cain. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Tommy Jo and Jan Gaut, her sister-in-law, Rosita Gaut, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Cinda Armstrong, numerous nieces and nephews and their families, beloved friends, several of whom earned the honorary designation of "family". Linda had many titles over the years, including teacher, realtor, business owner and volunteer. Of these titles, she was best known as a wife, mother, and friend. Linda would want you to spend time with your loved ones and friends, but if you are so inclined, in lieu of flowers, although she loved flowers of every kind, please make a donation to Hospice of South Texas or Habitat for Humanity. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Soirée, 212 South Main Street at 3:00 p.m Tuesday, August 20, 2019 . Time with the family will follow.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Reader poses what-if scenarios (4)
- Use common-sense approach, not knee-jerk reaction (4)
- Stop the Hate (4)
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (3)
- 'Let our voices be heard': March against immigration raids (3)
- '5th commissioner' managed controversial Victoria County airport project (2)
- State officials investigate Cuero prison death as homicide (2)
- Victoria man struggles to find help after he was robbed at gunpoint (2)
- Do you think it was appropriate for the president to visit El Paso after the recent mass shooting? (1)
- 5 arrested in Swan Drive shooting investigation (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.