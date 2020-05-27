Barnes, Linda

LINDA M. BARNES VICTORIA - Linda M. Barnes, 59, of Victoria died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow at Austwell Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net.

