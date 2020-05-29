LINDA M. BARNES VICTORIA - Linda M. Barnes passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 59. She was born February 12, 1961 in Port Lavaca, TX to the late Ray Leroy Stephens and Odelia Huff Stephens. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Sammy Patrick Barnes; her sons Tommy Ray Stephens, Bobby Ray Huff, and Arthur Ray Huff and his wife Mary of Victoria; her daughters Patricia Barnes Hargrove and wife Kayla Hargrove of Victoria, and Patrice Barnes and boyfriend Joe Gonzales of Victoria; her brother Ray Leroy Stephens Jr. and wife Maggie of Victoria; her sisters Margaret Annette Valentine and husband Norman of San Diego, CA; Wanda Faye Callis and husband Lawrence of Galveston, TX; and Cynthia Ann Stephens of Victoria; 4 grandchildren; and her mother in law Lucille Ceaser of Victoria. She is preceded in death by her parents. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with Pastor Arthur Summers, Jr., officiating. Burial to follow at Austwell Cemetery. Grace Memorial Chapel will follow the minimum recommended health protocols in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's issued Executive Order No. GA-18 relating to COVID-19. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.