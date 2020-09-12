Linda Bishop
SMILEY - Linda Carol Streety Bishop was born on March 11, 1940 at her family home in Smiley Texas to Joe and Julia Streety. She made heaven her forever home on September 10, 2020 at the age of 80 years.
In 1960, she married the love of her life, Earl Graham Bishop, and this August they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Their love and devotion to one another, in sickness and in health, is an inspiration to us all. In 1966, Earl and Linda moved to Dickinson, TX, then to League City, TX where they lived, served, and raised their three daughters. In 1998, they retired back to Smiley to Linda’s family land.
Linda Bishop was a devoted wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother, beloved daughter and sister, caring friend, and faithful servant of her Lord Jesus Christ. Though she will be missed by many, her family is confident that she was greeted by her Heavenly Father with the words from Matthew 25:21, “…well done thou good and faithful servant…enter thou into the joy of the Lord”.
Linda Bishop is preceded in death by her parents, Joe E. Streety and Julia Bell Anglin Streety Scarbrough; her infant son, Earl Graham Bishop, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Betty Bishop; her brother and sister-in-law, Elder and Gracie Bishop; and her brother-in-law, William Duncan.
She is survived by her loving husband, Earl Graham Bishop; daughters and their husbands, Billy and Carol Pierce, David and Lisa Jiminez, and Darren and LeeAnn Dunn; grandchildren, Everett Glenn Pierce, Ellis Scott Pierce, Ethan Lee Pierce, Julia Elizabeth Beebe, Carter Joseph Dunn, and Addison Renee Dunn; brothers and their wives, Jim and Janie Streety and Philip and Jackie Streety; numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many dear friends.
Services will be held at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas on Sunday, September 13, 2020; Visitation at 2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. In adherence with COVID-19 protocols, masks will be required for those attending and social distancing will be observed.
Burial will follow at Bundick Cemetery in Smiley, Texas. The Reverend Marvin Miles will be officiant of the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Texas Baptist Men'sDisaster Relief Fund, c/o The First Baptist Church of Smiley, 108 FM 108, Smiley, Texas 78159.
