LINDA DIANNE SHUTT BROWNING EDNA - The family of Linda would like to invite you to join them today, July 28th, in saying good bye to their dear Linda, Visitation and Funeral Service beginning at 3:pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Andy Schroer officiating. Services by Slavik Funeral Home 361-782-2152.
