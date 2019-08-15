LINDA L. CHARBULA EDNA - Linda Schubert Charbula went home to be with her Lord on Friday August 9, 2019. Linda is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Elnora Koop Schubert and Carl Schubert. Linda leaves behind her husband Tommy, her sister Carolyn Francis and her brother Carl Jr., many other loving family members, dear friends, and her beloved dog, Mutley. Linda greatly enjoyed working at their farm, fishing, and sending greeting cards to her family and friends. Linda's big smile and thoughtful ways will be greatly missed. Her memorial service will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Edna on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Hospice of South Texas, Victoria, Texas. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
