Linda Fagan Patterson
VICTORIA — Linda Fay Fagan Patterson, 80 of Victoria passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. She was born November 29, 1942 in Victoria, TX to Freddy Wheeler and Lily Jimenez Fagan.
Linda was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Bach Festival Member, a member of the Bronte Club; Linda was a Texas Rodeo Queen and National Rodeo Finalist.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Fagan Patterson, Patrick Shawn Patterson, Shane Rainer Patterson all of Victoria; six grandchildren, Lily Marie Patterson, Aubrey Lynn Patterson, Sydney Kate Patterson, William Fagan Patterson, Carson Wheeler Patterson and Westin Patrick Patterson and a great grandson, John Henry Daspit, III.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Joe H. “Buddy” Patterson on May 7, 2011.
Visitation will on Wednesday from 5-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. The funeral service is 11 am Thursday April 27, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church Rev. Jim DeMent officiating.
Entombment will be in Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Linda’s sons and grandson and the honorary pallbearer will be her great grandson.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2408 North Navarro, Victoria, TX 77901.
To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

