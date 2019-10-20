LINDA HAHN MILLER CUERO - Linda Hahn Miller, 74, of Cuero passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born August 28, 1945 in Cuero to the late Robert Roy and Irene Anita Hahn. Linda married the love of her life, William R. Miller on February 27, 1962 in Victoria. Linda was a teacher for 42 years. For 33 of those years, she taught 6th to 8th grade English at Meyersville ISD. Her students were always well prepared for high school English class and had high standardized test scores. She would have her student's poetry published in poetry books each year. Her students won many UIL awards in oral reading, impromptu and ready writing. She also coached winners in the DeWitt County Spelling Bee. Linda supported many benevolent organizations and causes in Cuero and beyond. She was well known for her great and generous heart for missionaries in Africa, and loved supporting her home church, Grace Episcopal in Cuero. Her personal assistance to people in need are too numerous to recount. She loved her family dearly. They were everything to her; however she was a loving spiritual mom to so many. Linda is survived by her sons, Richard Miller and his wife, Melissa, of Murchison and William Miller and his wife, Erika, of Kerrville; her sister, Peggy Hahn Bullard of Crandall; and grandchildren, William Miller and Amber Miller, both of San Antonio, Ashleigh Miller and Renae Miller, both of Cuero, and Emma Miller and Wesley Miller, both of Kerrville. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Visitation will be on Monday, October 21, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 10 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church in Cuero with Pastor Reagan Gonzales and Eric Fenton officiating. Interment will be at Bellevue Cemetery, with a reception to follow at Proctor Hall. Pallbearers will include Brian Barnett, Monty Woods, Charles Hahn, Paul Hahn, Rodney Nolte, and Roy Nolte. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Hospice of South Texas, or to the charity of your choosing. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader shares his view of the Democratic Party (7)
- Guest column: Our true founding values (6)
- Letter: Reader stresses importance of getting updated driver's license (5)
- Guest column: Vote Nov. 5 for state propositions (4)
- Council rejects city engineer's Houston Highway safety plan, opts for realignment option (3)
- Letter: Reader responds to Mark Walters' letter to the editor (2)
- Letter: Reader gives opinion on what is dividing the country (2)
- Letter: Congress is committing political suicide (2)
- Defense asks jury for probation for Edna woman who killed boyfriend (1)
- Letter: What happened to shame in America? (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.