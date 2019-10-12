LINDA A. HARRIS CUERO - Linda A. Harris, 68, of Cuero passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born April 1, 1951 in Pinebluff, Arkansas to the late Herschel and Verla Dubree. She was a CNA and active in the phone ministry at Trinity Church. She enjoyed reading her bible as well as helping and praying for others. She is survived by her son, David (Cindy)Harris and her very special friend, Genanie Beth Blallock. She was preceded in death by her parents and son James Robert Dubree. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 9 AM at Trinity Church with funeral Services to begin at 10 AM with Pastor Jeanine Coppedge officiating. Pallbearers include DJ Scott, DJ Rangel, JJ Korzekwa, Gus Korzekwa, Rodgers Wardy and Jason Wallace. Honorary Pallbearers include Sanford Trevino, Leslie Griffin and JB Korzekwa. Memorial Contributions may be made to Trinity Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
