Linda Hernandez
VICTORIA — Linda Hernandez, age 70 or Victoria passed away Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 28,1951, in Victoria to Rebecca Lara of Nursery and the late Sylvestre Hernandez of McFaddin.
Mom was a beautiful, loving woman that cherished being with her family. She worked hard and was the definition of what a great mother is. She loved to sew, gardening and her grandchildren more than anything. She worked as an LVN for the late Dr. Bridges and retired to be a full-time grandmother in 2000.
She is survived by her mother, daughter Jansje Hernandez, sons Phillip Hernandez and Beno Hernandez (Alisha), and 10 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father and husband Benito Hernandez.
Visitation will begin Thursday June 30, 2022 from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Friday, July 1, 2022 at 12pm with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 1pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Saint Ann’s Cemetery in Nordheim, TX.
Pallbearers will be John Ramos, Severo Ramos, Gabriel Ramos, Fernando Rodriguez, Joe Hernandez and Ricky Puente.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, TX 361-575-3212
