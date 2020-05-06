LINDA JEAN JANAK VICTORIA - Linda Jean Jordan Janak went to be with the Lord May 4, 2020 at the age of 64. She was born in Quitman, Georgia, September 25, 1955 to the late Bob and Betty Bridges Jordan. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A Mass will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers are Brad Moehrig, Jason Janak, Mark Janak, Bruce Janak, Brett Noake, and Jeff Svetlik. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Charity of Donor's choice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Janak, Jr.; son Jason Janak; brothers Bobby Jordan and Ronald Pike; sister Sissy Jordan; in-laws Johnnie and Evelyn Janak; and brother-in-law James Moehrig. She is survived by her sons Joshua (Jennifer) Janak and Brian (Tara) Janak; brothers Kenneth Pike and Chris Pike; grandchildren Emily Hooker, Jason Janak, Jordan Janak, Hailee Noles, Audrey Janak, Preston Janak, Parker Janak, Hunter Janak and Tucker Janak; great granddaughter Olivia Hooker; sisters-in-law Diane (Ervin) Moehrig Hartl and Sharon Moehrig, and brother-in-law Kenneth (Karen) Janak. Linda was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She grew up in Georgia until she married the love of her life, John, and moved to Texas while he was still in the Army, 82nd Airborne. Mom earned an Associates Degree as a Registered Radiologic Technologist and performed x-rays, CTs, and MRIs throughout her career at Citizens Medical Center, until she finally retired in 1999. Once retired, she devoted all of her time making memories with her grandbabies. She absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren. Some of Mom's other passions were reading, camping and playing softball in her younger years, and spending time with her dog Beau. The family would like to thank Dr. Van Metre, Dr. Hashmi, Dr. Myer, and all the staff at Citizens Medical Center for the years of dedication to Linda's health and wellbeing. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
