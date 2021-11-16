Linda Jane Reed
VICTORIA — Linda Jane Reed, age 71 of Victoria passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. She was born July 6, 1950 in Beckville to the late W.E. Reed and Zelda W. Reed.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda (Russell) Lienemann of Denham Springs, LA, grandchildren, Melody and Matthew, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Ruth and Dorothy.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 5 - 8pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9am with a Prayer Service to begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Golden Sunset Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Lienemann, James Davila, Lee Davila, David Zapata, Xavier Yzaguirre, and Robert Reed.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
