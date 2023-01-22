Linda Joyce Jurica
PORT LAVACA — Linda Joyce Horecka Jurica, 73, passed away on January 19, 2023. She was born August 1, 1949, in Seguin to Benedict “Ben” Raymond Horecka and Edna Mae Stoever Horecka. Linda retired as a teacher and as the District Math Specialist for Calhoun County ISD after a total of 46 years of service and was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. She had a humorous and energetic personality, was always willing to help anyone in need, and had an enormous amount of patience. She had a green thumb, was an amazing cook, and if you were fortunate enough to have received one of her pumpkin logs, you were truly special to her. Linda was a servant of God and cherished the family he gave her.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonia Hollas (Shane) and her grandchildren, Jase and Brynlee Hollas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wayne Jurica and her parents.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 5-6 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Brad Keller, Tim Havrda, Ajax Vickery, Curt Besetsny, Tim Henke, and Hilbert “Butch” Henke, Jr.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic School or God’s Embrace Ministries, both located in Schulenburg.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
