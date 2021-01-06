Linda K. Spellacy
VICTORIA — Linda K. Spellacy passed away December 27, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born April 7, 1942 in Fort Stockton, Texas to the late Dennis Ive and Norma Jean Chafin Poole.
A private graveside service was held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Catholic Cemetery #4.
Linda is survived by her daughters JoAnne Spellacy (Charles) Innocenti of Victoria and Sharon Sue Spellacy Stewart of Washington State; brother Denny Poole; grandchildren Charles William Innocenti IV, Jessica Innocenti Armstrong, Rachel Innocenti, and Conor Stewart and two great-grandchildren.
Linda was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She earned her bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in education. Linda enjoyed teaching as a high school English teacher and librarian at Nordheim and several other schools. Her wit was as infamous as was her love for games of all sorts, topped off with her cherished trips to the bright lights of Vegas. She was a beloved grandmother referred to as “Mim” after the antagonist in the Disney movie The Sword and the Stone who was engaging and fun. She instilled her love of games in them, took them to trips to England, and will forever be remembered for her antics with them on Halloween. Besides her family, few other things brought a smile to her face as much as her dearest of lifelong high school friends (VHS Class of 1960), whom she stayed in touch with right up to her passing.
Memorial donations may be made in Linda’s honor to ASPCA.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
