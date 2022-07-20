Linda Kay Cunningham
VICTORIA — Linda Kay Cunningham, age 81 passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10AM at Colonial Funeral Home.
Linda was born February 25, 1941 in Victoria, Texas to Mary Smith Leur and Vernon Jatho Leur. She worked for Mobil Pipeline for many years which took her all over Texas. She even lived in Alaska for 11 years working at the pipeline’s branch there. In 1996, she came back to Victoria and became a teacher for Stroman High School. She enjoyed growing orchids. Ever since the mid-1980’s, when she would travel around the world, she would always bring back a orchid seedling to plant at her home. She definitely had a green thumb. She loved sewing and quilting and her two shih-tzus. She was a mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Linda is survived by her son, Bruce Cunningham; brothers, William Leur and Richard Leur; half-sister, Kimberly Leur; 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Vernon Cunningham, who passed in February 2022; father, Vernon Leur; mother, Mary Smith Leur; brother, Vernon Leur; sisters, Wanda Leur and Beverly Leur; and granddaughter, Whitney Charlene Cunningham Rash.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to Adopt-A-Pet, 8215 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas 77904.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Under Oath (4)
- VISD ex-deputy superintendent's hiring: What we know and don't know (3)
- Jim Graff: Often our prayers aren’t answered because we ask with wrong motives (2)
- Victoria County appraisal district postpones property tax audit decision (2)
- Victoria County Republican party to decide treasurer replacement (1)
- Shepherd says search committee did 'due diligence' in hiring of deputy superintendent (1)
- A deadly San Antonio crime scene refutes the open border lie (1)
- Sean K. Kennedy (1)
- Guest column: What do you believe? (1)
- Earline Grizzle (1)
- Tommy Joe Gonzales (1)
- Victoria County commissioners to discuss search for animal control director (1)
- Richard Earl Chapa (1)
- Walter Hershel Medlin (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.