Linda Kaye Burrows
EDNA — Linda Kaye Burrows, 75, of Edna went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2021. She was born in Houston, Texas on September 17, 1945 to Bill and Dorothy O’Dell Philips.
Linda leaves her memory to be cherished by her loving husband of 58 years, Jack Burrows, Sr.; her children, Jack Burrows, Jr. and wife, Alison of Victoria, Gary Burrows and wife Piyanuch of Thailand and Diane Koop and husband, Casey of Edna; sister Shirley Brannom and husband, John of Santa Fe; grandchildren Riley Burrows, Ryan Burrows, Brandon Bilbo, Weston Koop, and Wyatt Koop; step grandchild Mara Calhoun; great grandchildren Brandon Bilbo, Jr., Benson Bilbo and Hays Calhoun along with numerous nieces and nephews and many loving family and friends.
Linda married the love of her life, Jack Burrows, on July 13, 1963 at the age of 17. During their marriage Linda and Jack raised 3 amazing children. Family was one of Linda’s joys and she devoted a lot of her time with them. When Linda was not spending time with her family she volunteered at St. John Bosco and taught C.C.D. and she loved to garden.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents.
A rosary will be recited on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 6 P.M. at Trinity Family Center 5508 FM 616 Vanderbilt, Texas. Family and friends will gather together for a funeral at 10 A.M. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Trinity Family Center. Burial will follow at St. Theresa Cemetery in LaSalle, Texas.
Honoring her life pallbearers will be Jack Burrows, Jr., Brandon Bilbo, Ryan Burrows, Casey Koop, Weston Koop, Wyatt Koop and Brandon Bilbo, Jr.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

