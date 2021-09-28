Linda Koehler Meitzen
VICTORIA — Linda Koehler Meitzen, 74, of Victoria, Texas died Friday, September 24, 2021 at home with her family beside her. Linda was born on January 6, 1947 in Cuero, Texas to Arthur Henry and Wilma Anna Marie Meier Koehler. Linda married Robert L. Meitzen on July 2, 1966 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero, Texas.
Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert L. Meitzen; daughters Terri Lynn Court (Jody) of Stafford Texas, Tammi Lea Dixon (Walter) of Fordtran, Texas, and Robbi Kay Pfeil (Stephen) of Tomball, Texas. In addition she has seven grandchildren: Jettie Kaylor, Jacob Christopher, and Joseph Vincent Court, twins Justin Dwayn (Emily) and Jordan Delayn Dixon, and twins Kaden Alexander and Kolton Koehler Pfeil.
Linda graduated from Cuero High School in 1965. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston-Victoria in 1996. She received her Certified Public Accountant license in 1998. She worked for Botello, Whitworth and Gonzalez, CPA, Roloff, Hnatek and Co., CPA and for Pam Raley, CPA. She also worked as an adjunct accounting instructor for Victoria College from 2005 through 2013.
Visitation is on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00PM followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00PM both at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX 77901. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of South Texas or Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Classic "Do as I say, not as I do" (9)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (6)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (4)
- 'I'm in their corner': Victoria criminal justice activist pushes envelope for indigent defendants (2)
- City of Victoria considers creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown (2)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (2)
- "#JusticeForJacque": Community calls for change after dog that bit woman's face is euthanized (w/ video) (1)
- Motorcycle Cannonball riders to arrive in Victoria Friday (1)
- Letter: Determining whether to rebuild or patch up Stroman campus (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- E.W. "Mike" Kandis (1)
- Fatal shooting at Victoria apartments occurred during home invasion, police say (1)
- Emma Gloria Castillo (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video) (1)
- Learning to Soar: Local glider pilots aim to make the sport more accessible to youth (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever been scammed on social media?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.