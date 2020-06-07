LINDA KAY KRAUSE VICTORIA - Linda Kay Krause, 69, of Victoria passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born October 28, 1950 in Yoakum to the late Elton Arthur and Josephine Marie Dvorak Koenning. She married William "Bill" Krause at St. John Lutheran Church in Westhoff on July 3, 1972. Linda took on many business adventures in her life. She owned and managed 76 apartments and houses at one point in time. She was a farmer as well as a cattle and goat rancher. She worked at DuPont in logistics, and she was also a paralegal at one point. Linda was loved by many. In her later years she was thrilled to become the beloved owner of Schroeder Hall, the very place she met the love of her life, Bill. She will be forever known as the lady who brought Schroeder Hall back to life. She is survived by daughter, Patrisha Suzanne Krause of Stockdale; son, W. Aric Krause (Christine) of Cuero; brothers, Gary Koenning (Jana) of Goliad, Alan Koenning (Tyra) of Houston and Michael Koenning of Victoria; grandchildren, Kera Elizabeth Krause of Austin, Scott Michael Miller of Austin and Kate Erin Miller of Cuero. She had many cousins and friends that she loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at Schroeder Hall on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 6pm for family and close friends. In lieu of gifts and flowers, please make donations to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.