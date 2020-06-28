LINDA KAY MALDONADO MISSOURI CITY - Linda Kay Maldonado, 71, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her home on June 21, 2020 in Missouri City, TX. Linda was born on March 25, 1949 in Victoria, TX to parents Mary Cano and John F. Cano Jr. She graduated from Nazareth Academy and received a B.A. from Sam Houston State University and an M.A. from the University of Houston. She devoted her career to educating and guiding children. She was a Math and English teacher at Fort Bend ISD where she later became a school guidance counselor. After her retirement from Fort Bend ISD, she taught at The Westview School for children with autism. Linda had a passion for helping people and lived a selfless life supporting others. Her self-sacrifice and generosity had a positive and lasting impact on the lives of many. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family, especially her granddaughters. Linda is preceded in death by her parents and her former husband and best friend Guadalupe Maldonado. She is survived by her three sons Christopher Maldonado & wife Lauren Maldonado, Nathan Maldonado, and Michael Maldonado all of Missouri City, TX, a daughter, Danielle Maldonado of Brooklyn, NY and by her brother John F. Cano III & wife Lois Cano, her two sisters Betty Villereal & husband Joe Villereal, Doris Haydon & husband Richard Haydon, three granddaughters, Mary Catherine, Madison, and Makenzie Maldonado and numerous other relatives and many friends. A visitation and viewing will be held at Sugar Land Mortuary on Tuesday, June 30th from 3-5PM. A final viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 12:15PM in Victoria, TX at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with the Mass to begin at 1pm followed by a burial at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Autism Speaks www.autismspeaks.com
