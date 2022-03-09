Linda Merle
(Breitschopf)
Muehlstein
CONVERSE — Linda Muehlstein, 83 was born in Harwood , Texas on February 4, 1939 and passed away February 18, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas. Linda was the beloved wife of Leroy Muehlstein, supportive mother of Scott, Glen and Robert Muehlstein and treasured “Nanny” to her 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. As a child, Linda grew up in Harwood with her brother and 4 sisters. When Linda was a teenager her family moved to Moulton, Texas where she graduated high school, made many lifelong friends, and met the love of her life, Leroy Muehlstein, whom she was married to for 61 years. After graduation, Linda moved to San Antonio and took a job with USAA. Leroy and Linda were married soon after on May 4, 1957, and raised their children in Kirby, Texas, where they were very active with family, church and Hermann Sons activities. Linda supported Leroy in all of his endeavors whether it was working side by side him processing deer at B & M Sausage and Processing, managing Lone Oak Meat Market and Grocery store, and Butcher Boys Meat Market, or with their sons at their motorcycle dealerships, Big Tex Yamaha and Cycle World Honda. She also traveled with Leroy to meetings and activities all over the state of Texas and throughout the United States, during his 20 years as the President and CEO of Hermann Sons Life. Together, they were able to visit all 50 states and also enjoyed trips to Canada, Mexico and Japan as well went on several cruises. She truly loved her family and was always a huge supporter of each of the boy’s activities, adventures and interests including their sports, 4-H and FFA projects and stock shows, and motorcross events. Later on she helped care for and supported her grandchildren in the same way for their sports, dance recitals, projects, activities and stockshows, and was in attendance at all of their special occasions including graduations and weddings.
Linda had an amazing memory for dates and facts and never forgot a name of anyone she knew or met. She could recite a recipe by heart faster than anyone could jot it down, and could handle 10 Bingo cards at a time while carrying on a conversation or telling a story. She loved any kind of craft or puzzle, including jigsaw, crossword or soduko, could sew or mend anything and in fact sewed costumes, quilts and outfits for each of her children and grandchildren, and mended more jeans and socks and favorite stuffed animals than could be counted. Borne of her lifetime spent in the country, she passed out some of the best advice and wisdom and had home remedies for almost any ailment. She loved her family farm in Moulton and enjoyed spending as many days and weekends there as possible. Driving around calling in the cows and seeing the new crop of calves in the spring brought her great joy and she passed that love on to many of her grandchildren and even some of her great grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Mary Ella (Tenueser) Breitschopf, her brother Tony Breitschopf, sisters, Elsie Fullman, Isabelle Perido, and Gladys Cain. She leaves behind her sons Scott (Mary), Glen (Rhonda) and Robert ( Mary Ellen); Grandchildren, Chance ( Lesa) Muehlstein, Megan (Rick) Scheurer, Katie (Otto) Segner, Lyndsey Muehlstein, Zachary Muehlstein, Ethan Muehlstein, Matt Muehlstein, Sarah Muehlstein and Josh Muehlstein, step grand children, Harrison and Dalton, and 9 great grandchildren, sister, Betty Palmer and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Visitation and Rosary will be held Friday, March 11, from 4-8 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. at Schertz Funeral Home, 2217 FM 3009, Schertz, TX. The Funeral Mass will take place, Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 601 North Pecan Street, Moulton Texas. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Special thanks to Linda’s caregivers; Susie Golla, Dee and Jim, and the staff at Hope Hospice in New Braunfels, as well as the staff at Sundance Inn Nursing Care Facility in New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
-St. Joseph’s Social Center Fund, 601 North Pecan Street, Moulton, TX 77975
-Boysville of Texas P O Box 369 Converse, TX 78109.
