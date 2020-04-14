LINDA CAROL MILLER BELLVILLE - Linda Carol Miller gained her wings to be with God on April 8, 2020 at the age of 64. Linda was born to the late William Louis Miller, Sr. and Costella Harris Miller on January 15, 1956. Linda is survived by her devoted love; Earnest Telford, son, Deidrick Miller(Linda), daughter, Lagenia Miller, grandchildren, Ryan Rodriguez(Dora), Miriah Mercado, D'Andrea Miller, Deidrick Miller Jr., J'Den Miller, brothers; William Miller(Trilby), Sammy Miller(Ruby) and Freeman Miller, sisters; Sherron Watts, Veronica Monroe(Walter), Jennifer Mosley(Marty) and extended children Mona Houston, Tammy Williams and Stanley Telford along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and her favorite Aunt Clerece Long. She was predeceased by her parents, William Louis Miller, Sr. and Costella Harris Miller, three brothers; Curtis Harris, Winston Miller and Johnny Legan, one sister; Millie Legan and stepmother; Birdie Miller. Linda was a devoted Christian practicing her faith at Bethel Baptist Church in Sealy Texas where she served under the leadership of Pastor Charles Boyd Frazier. She most enjoyed giving the gift of service, singing praises to God, and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Linda was a teacher for many years at Victoria Independent School District, Victoria, Texas in which she retired in 2009. She touched many lives through her teachings and has many beloved children that she taught that Truly loved her. She was most proud of and Loved her relationships she had with her school family; the DeLeon Elementary School (Dragons)! Thanks for all your support! Mom's breath taking Smile will be truly missed here on earth but will be shine down on us from Heaven! Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 1:00pm-5:00pm@Miller-Josey Mortuary, 428 West Meyer Street, Bellville, Texas, 77418. Grave Site Service will be on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 11868 E. Ueckert Road, East, Bellville, Texas 77418** Everyone welcomed Must Be Social Distance 6 ft Apart** You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.millerjosey.com/obituaries. Arrangements made by Miller-Josey Mortuary, LLC, 428 West Meyer Street, Bellville, Texas, 979-865-0808.
