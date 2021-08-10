Linda Ortiz-Jaramillo
VICTORIA — Linda Jenette Ortiz-Jaramillo went to be with the Lord August 6, 2021 at the age of 62. She was born In Refugio, Texas May 7, 1959 to the late Pilo and Santos Ortiz.
Visitation was held on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Padilla Hall, 106 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 am at Padilla Hall with interment to follow at La Rosa Cemetery, Church Hill Road, Woodsboro.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be Javier Andrade, Fabian Andrade, Devon Tilley, Joshua Zapata, Hector Jaramillo, Chris Tilley and Victor Flores. Honorary pallbearers are Aiden Flores, Austin Flores, Axton Flores, Ventus Zapata, Xavier Lopez, and Markosrey Torres.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Johnny Ortiz.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Richard Zapata; children Monica (Arturo) Trevino, Michael Ray (Sandra) Lopez, Marcus Torres, Melissa Jaramillo and John Manuel (Joe Williamson) Jaramillo; step children Richard Zapata, Jr., Eric (Sarah Danko) Zapata and Joshua (Liz) Zapata; siblings Lena (Jessica Escamilla) Ortiz, Joe (Sheri) Ortiz, Pilar (Gloria) Ortiz, Isabel Corona and Alesia (Javier) Rodriguez; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 6 grand fur babies and her puppy companion Zaylee.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and hearing people laugh. She enjoyed shopping, eating Chinese food, watching crime shows and scary movies.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
