LINDA SUE LAAS

Linda was an avid bridge player and accomplished baker. She took great delight in bringing joy to friends and family with her excellent meals, baked goods, and delicious sweets. Fortunately for her family, she was wise enough to teach and pass down her skills and craft to her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and a cherished sister, Bette. She is survived by daughters Beverly Drost (James), Cheryl Miller (Leslie), and Lloyd Laas, Jr. 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind beloved nieces Carolyn, Sherry, and Natalie.
Service is Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Grace Presbyterian Church in Victoria, TX, where she was a member for over 60 years. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center for Compassion, 1005 Mallette Dr. Victoria, TX 77904
