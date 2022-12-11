Linda Sue McCleary
ANN ARBOR — Linda Sue McCleary, née McCoy, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2022 at Atria Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan after a long and valiant battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Linda was born in Tarrant, Texas to parents Charles Edward McCoy and Imogene Stevenson on July 23, 1941, and raised by her beloved grandparents, Mary and Eugene McCoy on a farm in De Costa, Texas. Though her life took her all over the US, South Texas was always “home” to her.
Linda is survived by her son, Christopher McCleary, daughter-in-law, Tierney McCleary, and her granddaughter, Eleanor McCleary of Ann Arbor, MI. Linda was predeceased by her daughter, Verna Way, and her husband, David P. Jones. Even as her dementia worsened, Linda’s eyes would always light up bright when she got to spend time with her granddaughter.
Linda was determined, fierce, independent, and tough as nails, even through the twilight of her life. At the same time, she also was an incredibly kind, thoughtful, and generous soul, taking care of others and giving to those in need. She loved to read, travel, and really enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, whether they were near or far away. In many ways, Linda lived a remarkable life - raising her kids mostly alone, working in the burgeoning tech industry, and living in several states across the US, including California, Alaska, Colorado, and Nevada before finally settling in Michigan. She will be incredibly missed by all the people she touched over her life and travels.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Atria Park of Ann Arbor, specifically Ebony, Missy, and Juana who all became like a second family. They would also like to give thanks to Trina and Southern Care Hospice who were incredible assets at the end of her life.
A private interment of her created remains and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Humane Society of Huron Valley or The Alzheimer’s Association on her behalf.
“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life. Rarely do members of one family grow up under the same roof.”
-Richard Bach, Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah
